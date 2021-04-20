Where are you going?
Pedro's Backpackers Inn/Hostel

Seagrape Drive, San Pedro, Belize
| +501 226-3825
Have a Shot of Jager at Pedro's San Pedro Belize

Sun - Sat 7am - 11:59pm

Have a Shot of Jager at Pedro's

Pedro’s is one of the most popular hang-out spots in San Pedro. Walk into Pedro’s any night of the week and you’re likely to find more locals and expats at the bar than guests of the hotel and hostel. From live music to the infamous wall of Jager bottles, it’s a great spot to mingle and meet lots of interesting people who either live on the island or are just passing through. Make friends with bar manager Aneurin, who not only makes great drinks, but is a great source of info on what to do in San Pedro and his hometown area of Cayo.

If you’re feeling brave, ring the bell at the left of the bar. Just be sure to have a lot of cash on you or do it on a slow night, as you just bought the entire bar a round of Jager shots.

Pedro’s also hosts various events, including a monthly golf cart “Poker Run.” Ask if there is one going on during the Saturday you happen to be in town.
By Erin De Santiago , AFAR Local Expert

