One of the locations my family and I visited in the Cayman Islands was Pedro St. James, a national landmark and major historic site. The building itself is a restoration of a 1780s home. Upon arriving, we were shown into a small movie theatre. The film explained the house and its history. Pedro St. James is regarded as the birthplace of Caymanian democracy: One representative from each of the five districts met here in 1831 to create a better government. The house also served as the site where emancipation was declared for all slaves on the islands in 1835. We then went on a tour of the house; our guide was exceptionally well informed and answered all of our questions. The grounds are beautiful, and the view overlooking the ocean is stunning. It’s a nice break from the beach and is great on a cloudy or overcast day.