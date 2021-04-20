Pedro St. James Pedro Castle Road, Savannah, Savannah KY1-1501, Cayman Islands

Photo by age fotostock More info Sun - Sat 8:30am - 5pm

Pedro St. James Not far outside George Town, you’ll find Pedro St. James, a beautifully restored, lushly landscaped 18th-century great house—complete with period furniture and other era-appropriate artifacts, as well as a 21st-century multimedia, multisensory theater (think automated hurricane spray) that lets you live through 200 years of local history in 20 minutes. The seaside estate actually played a notable role in said history: Dubbed the birthplace of Caymanian democracy, Pedro St. James was the scene of the 1831 meeting that led to the first election of district representatives—and the 1835 proclamation that ended slavery here. Three stories tall with thick stone walls and wraparound verandas, the structure is appropriately grand—so much so that it’s known to locals as “the castle.”