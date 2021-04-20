Pedregal de San Ángel
Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México, Ciudad Universitaria, Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
+52 55 5622 5204
Mon - Fri 9am - 3pm, 5pm - 7pm
The Longtime Home of Gabriel García MarquezNobel Prize–winning writer Gabriel García Marquez was born in Colombia, but, the story goes, when he came to Mexico City for the first time in 1961, he loved it so much he decided to make it his new home.
The author, who composed the Nobel-winning One Hundred Years of Solitude here (though the novel is set in Colombia), lived in the upscale neighborhood, El Pedregal, until his death in 2014.
Though primarily residential, El Pedregal is a worthy destination if you love architecture; some of the most important Mexican architects and sculptors of the 20th century have their most iconic, dramatic works here. Among them are pieces by Luis Barragán and Mathias Goeritz.