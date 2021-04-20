Where are you going?
Pedestrian St

Bu Xing Jie, JieFangBei ShangQuan, Yuzhong Qu, Chongqing Shi, China, 400065
People’s Liberation Monument and Pedestrian Street Chongqing China

People’s Liberation Monument and Pedestrian Street

Jiefangbei, or the People’s Liberation Monument, is the heart of downtown Chongqing. The city was the capital of China during both world wars (its location in the mountains protected it from bombing) and, like the United States, industrialized quickly in order to support the war effort—which is why it remains an industrial powerhouse, despite being so far inland. The monument is really a monument to the people of Chongqing, who were critical to the war effort.

Putting the history aside, Jiefangbei is now about shopping, shopping, and more shopping. The mall built next to the square covers nearly 25,000 square meters. Jiefangbei is often compared to Times Square in New York or Shibuya in Tokyo. It's really loud and fun and crazy, especially at night.

Photo by Jonipoon/Wikimedia Commons.
By Rose Symotiuk , AFAR Local Expert

