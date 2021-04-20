Pedernales Falls State Park
2585 Park Rd 6026, Johnson City, TX 78636, USA
| +1 830-868-7304
Sun - Sat 8am - 10pm
A Short Escape into the WildernessHike down past these trees and by the emerald water below to find a baby waterfall. Pedernales State Park also boasts a larger waterfall, swimming areas, fossils, and hiking.
Unfortunately, I only managed a short stop there during a family trip, but I'm looking forward to camping there next summer and hopefully seeing a deer or a couple of rabbits.