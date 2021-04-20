Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Pedernales Falls State Park

2585 Park Rd 6026, Johnson City, TX 78636, USA
Website
| +1 830-868-7304
A Short Escape into the Wilderness Johnson City Texas United States

More info

Sun - Sat 8am - 10pm

A Short Escape into the Wilderness

Hike down past these trees and by the emerald water below to find a baby waterfall. Pedernales State Park also boasts a larger waterfall, swimming areas, fossils, and hiking.

Unfortunately, I only managed a short stop there during a family trip, but I'm looking forward to camping there next summer and hopefully seeing a deer or a couple of rabbits.
By Dwiveck Custodio , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points