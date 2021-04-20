Pease Park
1100 Kingsbury St, Austin, TX 78703, USA
| +1 512-974-9590
More info
Sun - Sat 5am - 10pm
Celebrate Eeyore's BirthdayEeyore's Birthday celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2013 and this crazy event that is probably best described as a massive drum circle and costume party that is also a kids event and fundraiser for local Austin not-for-profit organizations keeps on going. It is an absolute spectacle to say the least and although the event is well patrolled by security and police, there is also the pervasive and open use of marijuana which can be smelled blocks away from the event.
The event is staged in Pease Park which is one of Austin's largest parks located just north of downtown and west of the UT campus.
Attending the event naked with only paint as a costume is a popular choice for many of the event attendees.
There is food available for purchase and cold beer on tap. And there are thousands of drummers banging away in unison! There is also live music and a ton of kids activities, but most people just bring a blanket and smoke bowls and joints all day in the shade of the many oak trees in the park. The event is not to be missed if you're in Austin in late April.
If there is an event that truly defines Austin then Eeyore's Birthday is it (take that SXSW and ACL)!