Peasant Restaurant
5-61 Petrie Terrace
| +61 7 3367 8066
Sun 12pm - 11pm
Mon - Thur 5pm - 11pm
Thur 12pm - 3pm
Fri, Sat 12pm - 12am
Romantic atmosphere + Brisbane's best sangriaLooking for a romantic dinner in Brisbane? Located in the historic Barracks building at the top of Petrie Terrace (and Caxton St), Peasant has one of the most ambient outdoor dining areas in the city.
Very popular and a little pricey, Peasant had been on my "Dying to Try" list for a long time and an anniversary with my boyfriend was the perfect occasion. The service was perfect - friendly, genuinely helpful, warm and down to earth and the Spanish food was delicious - almost all of it is tapas, so it's perfect for sharing.
We had a corner area around a jellybean-shaped wooden table, softly lit by these gorgeous spun glass lights that hang over the diners.
I love sangria and I was delighted to find that Peasant that does some of the best in town. It may not be cheap 'n cheerful and made in giant bins like back in Europe, but it was the most delicious sangria I've had and was worth every cent.
Diners are encouraged to ask the staff to help when choosing wine, as the extensive wine list is overflowing with Spanish wines rarely seen outside of Spain. They also claim to be bringing the sexy back to sherry.
Inside, the restaurant is decked out to the nines with colourful murals and decorates, and is perfect for a big group of friends.