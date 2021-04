Pearlridge Shopping Center 98-1005 Moanalua Rd, Aiea, HI 96701, USA

The Only Monorail on Oahu The only monorail in Hawaii goes to the mall. Actually, Pearlridge is only the second largest shopping mall on Oaha (Ala Moana is bigger). There are three mall areas in the complex that includes five major department stores and a multitude of other shops and restaurants.