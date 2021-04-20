Pearl River Night Cruise (Zhongda Wharf) Binjiang East Road

Get a Fresh Look at the Electric Skyline from a Night Cruise on the Pearl River One of my favorite things about Guangzhou is the electric night skyline. Along the banks of the Pearl River, the newest of the city's several impressive downtown districts glitters with hundreds of thousands of LED lights in multiple colors. Bridges, buildings, boats, and more flash brighter than Vegas. Let modern China knock your socks off in style by taking a nighttime cruise on the Pearl River.



Boats leave the Zhongda Wharf every roughly half-hour between 7:30pm and 9:15pm, daily, and the cruise lasts about an hour. Prices vary between ¥40 and ¥80, depending on the boat and what food and drinks are included.