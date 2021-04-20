Peacock Sky Vineyard
Trig Hill Rd
| +64 9-950 4386
More info
Thur - Sun 11am - 4pm
Relax in StylePeacock Sky is an unhidden gem - a special vineyard in plain sight that is slightly off the beaten track. With a sun-drenched position overseeing a valley, European-inspired eating spaces, three different areas to have curated wine and food tastings, and vines you can walk amongst, you can see why Waihekeans love it so much.
On our first visit we were warmly welcomed by Connie who explained the philosophy behind the vineyard (dog friendly, by the way) and took the time to patiently answer my questions even though they had two private tastings on and were in the midst of setting up for a concert in an hour's time.
We sampled an estate-grown chardonnay and took seats out in the sun (mine rocked, so I was happy), when Rob the co-owner came over and offered to put up the sun umbrella, check that we were OK for drinks, and tell us about the native bush walk just below. The track itself was fun - we even saw a New Zealand wood pigeon - and it didn't take too long to do the loop.
Back at the vineyard proper we watched the meals coming out of the kitchen with envy... and promised ourselves that next time we come we're going to linger much longer.