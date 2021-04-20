P.C. Hooftstraat Pieter Cornelisz Hooftstraat, 1071 Amsterdam, Netherlands

Photo by Christie Sultemeier

An Eclectic Shopping Scene From vintage shops and hipster boutiques in the Negen Straats (Nine Streets) to posh designer outlets on P.C. Hoofstraat, Amsterdam's shopping scene is nothing if not eclectic. There's something for everyone on Kalverstraat, a shopping street that cuts from Dam Square through City Center. It includes the Kalvertoren indoor mall, as well as tram tracks running through the middle of the pedestrian byways. Kalverstraat connects with Leidsestraat, another busy pedestrian street leading to Leidesplein. For upscale shopping, head to P.C.Hooftstraat in the Museum District. On the Rodeo Drive of Amsterdam, shops carry the wares of Tiffany, Bulgari, Cartier, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Valentino and Jimmy Choo. If edgier design spiked with wine and chocolate turns you on, find it on Utrechtsestraat, another good shopping street that radiates from Rembrandtplein. Haarlemmerstraat is the young buck of Amsterdam's trendy shopping streets. With more affordable prices than its upscale sisters as well as huge variety, it attracts a young, hip crowd looking for edgy clothes, cosmetics and design. An array of ethnic cafés and bars lines the street, with everything from traditional Dutch fare to Asian, Indian, Italian and Mediterranean fare. In South Amsterdam, Beethovenstraat has wide sidewalks and big shop windows on an elegant shopping street built in the 1930s. Come for clothes, wine, chocolates, cheese and a more contemporary ambiance than streets in the old City Center offer.