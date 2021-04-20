PB Steak
1787 Purdy Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
| +1 305-695-9550
Photo by PB Steak
Meat Up at PB SteakOn Miami Beach, you'll find a variety of sushi restaurants, al fresco eateries and bistros, but sometimes all you crave is a good steak. At PB Steak, you'll bite into warm, tender cuts of meat with smoky flavors and sumptuous side dishes.
The rustic restaurant emphasizes their take on premium cuts of beef and pork with its swine inspired decor.
Order a glass of the PB red wine blend and try the tar tar sliders as a starter. For your main course bite into the extremely tender short ribs with a side of steamed brussle sprouts with bacon.
For dessert, spoon up the warm bread putting with vanilla bean ice cream.
The restaurant is located away from the buzzing traps of South Beach, located farther west where the locals hang out. Purdy Avenue is a newer area of the beach, with plenty of entertainment within the area.