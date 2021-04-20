Where are you going?
Paxton & Whitfield Ltd

93 Jermyn St, St. James's, London SW1Y 6JE, UK
| +44 20 7930 0259
Cheesey London: Paxton & Whitfield

Sun 11am - 5pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 6:30pm

Cheesey London: Paxton & Whitfield

Paxton & Whitfield is the oldest cheesemonger in London. Opened in 1797, it was actually opened by a Mr. Sam Cullen who became partners with Paxton & Whitfield, but I guess they muscled him out. They began supplying the royal household in 1850 and for some time became a regular grocery store during the World Wars when cheese became scarce.

They have a large variety of continental cheese, a focus the store turned to when cheese in London became an industrialized product. Later they moved back to carrying a large selection of cheeses from the UK including Ireland and Wales.

Who says the British don’t have good cheese?
By Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert

