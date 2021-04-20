Where are you going?
Pavilhão Chinês

R. Dom Pedro V 89, 1250-093 Lisboa, Portugal
Website
| +351 21 342 4729
Sun 9pm - 2am
Mon - Sat 6pm - 2am

A Bar or a Museum?

You need to make time for this bar, because there is an 82-page book—a fantastic work of art—from which to choose a cocktail. Or you can have tea.

Also, you will need time to check out all five rooms. Thousands of pieces are here: medals, frames, mugs, tin soldiers, flags, cartoons, strollers, busts, the work of Bordalo Pinheiro (a Portuguese artist), and much more. And, go to the last room to play at the snooker tables (it’s the only smoking room).

The name comes from a time before the bar, when a grocery store here sold spices, teas, coffees, and other delicacies. In 1986 the place became a bar, or should I say museum?

To enter you will need to ring the bell.
By Rita Alves , AFAR Local Expert

