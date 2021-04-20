Where are you going?
Paul Hardy Atelier

2501 Alyth Road SE, Bay 2, Calgary, AB T2G 1P7, Canada
Website
| +1 403-966-2268
Elegant Lines by Local Designer Calgary Canada

More info

Tue, Wed, Sat 11am - 5pm
Thur, Fri 11am - 4pm

Since 2002, Paul Hardy has been the local boy with design talent to spare. Now regarded as one of Canada’s top designers, some of his “Oscar-worthy” designs and soft, elegant lines of women’s apparel have won him praise from celebrity stylist, Philip Bloch, as well as past clients including Bette Midler, Kate Hudson, and Goldie Hawn. His most recent collections focus on fur and silver and black formfitting dresses with a cold, street-smart sophistication. In 2005 he began producing fine jewelry, working with Government Certified Canadian Diamond producers and 2014 heralds his first shearling line—a collection of luxurious lambskin coats perfect for Calgary’s subzero winters.

By Amie Watson , AFAR Local Expert

