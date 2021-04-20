Paul Deschanellaan

Where are you going?
Sivan Askayo visited Flanders as a guest of Visit Flanders. Brussels is well known for its Art Nouveau buildings and structures dotted along the city. If you like the Art Nouveau style, I highly recommend taking the 92 tram from the Royal Palace (Schaarbeek direction) and getting off at Herman Station. This will lead you to Avenue Louis Bertrand, one of the most stunning Art Nouveau streets in Europe! When I got off the tram, I thought for a minute that I was either transported to another era or was on a very creative movie set. The buildings look almost untouched by time.

The neighborhood is on a hill, so walk downward halfway until you get to an Art Nouveau-style Italian restaurant (either Le Stelle or Buco di Bacco, which are next to each other). If you have time, walk on the side streets (Paul Deschannel Street, Rogier Street) to discover more buildings.
