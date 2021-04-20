Pauillac 33250 Pauillac, France

A marathon for drinkers with a running problem If you're looking to run a marathon that is actually FUN, don't miss the Marathon du Medoc, which is held in September. Thousands of runners, most of them dressed in zany costumes (I was an unimaginative French maid), course through the vineyards and old chateaus of the Bordeaux region. Wine is served at all of the aid stations, as is charcuterie, oysters, cheeses....all the while more than 40 live bands entertain you along the route. Best time running I've ever had!