Patterson Bowling Center

2105 Eastern Ave
Website
| +1 410-675-1011
Duckpin Bowling in Baltimore Baltimore Maryland United States

More info

Sun 11am - 10pm
Mon - Thur 2pm - 9pm
Fri, Sat 2pm - 12am

For fun steeped in history, head to Patterson Bowling Center. You won’t find your traditional 10-pin bowling at this alley. Duckpin bowling reigns supreme with its shorter, lighter pins and smaller balls without holes. The pins’ shape and size make strikes more difficult, so players are allowed three balls per frame rather than two. Opened in 1927, Patterson is the oldest operating duckpin alley in the United States. Renovations have brought the bowling center into the 21st century, with electronic scoring and two floors of lanes. Try your hand at knocking down duckpins during the alley’s open play hours, offered seven days a week.

Photo by Seth Sawyers/Flickr.
By Lara Takenaga , AFAR Contributor

