Best croissant in or out of France!

Having lived in France and worked in Switzerland I can tell you I have had my fair share of croissants. The best one I have had is *outside* France! A tiny little bakery in Pacific Grove, CA, Patisserie Bechler beats everything I have had hands down. Of course the owner, chef Bechler is from Alsace...which my have a little tiny something to do with it! If you have any plans to visit the Monterrey, Carmel, Big Sur area, make this a stop off during your trip, you won't regret it!