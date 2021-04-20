Patio dos Pastorinhos R. dos Caneiros 26, 2495-301 Fátima, Portugal

The Homes of the Fatima Miracle Children Not far from the Cova Da Iria at Fatima, is the tiny hamlet of Aljustrel.



The children's homes are located in Aljustrel. They are open to the public.



Life was not easy and the residents lived simply. Families were usually large and everyone shared in the chores and duties.



At Francisco and Jacinta's home ( shown in the picture), you see the main rooms and the bedroom in which Francisco died in 1919. Jacinta died n 1920 in a hospital alone and away from family. Both are now buried in the Basilica at the Cova.



At Lucia's home, just down the street, I walked through and saw the various main rooms and bedrooms.



I walked down the path to the garden and the well where the angel appeared to the children.

I felt many emotions and sat and meditated for a minute or two.



Back up the street, I walked into the house across the street from the first house and had the opportunity to speak with Francisco P. dos S. Marto, the nephew of Francisco and Jacinta. His father, Joao, was the brother of the two children. He died in 2000 at the age of 93.



Francisco Marto related many details of life at the time of the miracles and after in the town as told to him many times by his father. He told of the joys, sorrows, and difficulties the family experienced.



The house contains clothing, furniture, and memorabilia of the two children and family momentos.



I was happy that I could speak with Francisco and learn so much. It was a very emotional day.



From the Cova go to N357/N360 to Aljustrel.

