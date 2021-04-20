Path Plaza
Path Plaza, Jersey City, NJ 07306, USA
Photo courtesy of Historic Downtown Jersey Farmers' Market/Facebook
Historic Downtown Jersey Farmers' MarketFrom May through December, head down to the Grove Street PATH Station (between Grove and Newark Street) for a taste of true local flavor. Here, the Historic Downtown Jersey Farmers' Market blooms with fresh produce, spices, pastries, and other tasty bites from nearby farms and eateries.
This year's line-up includes Stony Hill Gardens, Ort Farms, and Hoboken Farms. The market runs from 4PM-8PM on Mondays and Thursdays, but be sure to check its Facebook page for updates.