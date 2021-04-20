Where are you going?
Path Plaza, Jersey City, NJ 07306, USA
Historic Downtown Jersey Farmers' Market

From May through December, head down to the Grove Street PATH Station (between Grove and Newark Street) for a taste of true local flavor. Here, the Historic Downtown Jersey Farmers' Market blooms with fresh produce, spices, pastries, and other tasty bites from nearby farms and eateries.

This year's line-up includes Stony Hill Gardens, Ort Farms, and Hoboken Farms. The market runs from 4PM-8PM on Mondays and Thursdays, but be sure to check its Facebook page for updates.

By Kim Fortson , AFAR Contributor

