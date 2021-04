Patagonia Argentinian Restaurant The Lighthouse, Harbour Village Marina, Kaya Gobernador N Debrot 71, Kralendijk, Caribbean Netherlands

Bonaire's Best Argentinian Steakhouse Among the excellent fine-dining experiences on relaxed little Bonaire, Patagonia stands out. It is casual (as suits the laidback vibe of the island) but elegant, and menu options include every cut of meat you could imagine—Argentinians take their beef seriously and this outpost is no exception. The local seafood, of course, is also available, and the shellfish-forward paella, prepared old-world style, is highly recommended. Plan on indulging in some selections from the extensive wine list and, if you want, from the Cuban cigars available.