Pastiche Bistro & Wine Bar

3001 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53207, USA
Website
| +1 414-482-1446
Best French Bistro in Milwaukee Milwaukee Wisconsin United States

Best French Bistro in Milwaukee

Pastiche is a neighborhood restaurant located in Bay View, featuring a seasonally changing menu of traditional French Bistro dishes prepared whenever possible from locally-sourced ingredients.

It is surprisingly good and surprisingly reasonable for what you get. With only ten tables you definitely want to make reservations.

The owner chef really doesn't want diners from outside the neighborhood, but we come anyway. Kinnckinnic is a street that is growing in interesting places to visit, and Pastiche is at the top of the list.
By Jack MacDonough , AFAR Local Expert

