Pastiche Bistro & Wine Bar 3001 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53207, USA

Best French Bistro in Milwaukee Pastiche is a neighborhood restaurant located in Bay View, featuring a seasonally changing menu of traditional French Bistro dishes prepared whenever possible from locally-sourced ingredients.



It is surprisingly good and surprisingly reasonable for what you get. With only ten tables you definitely want to make reservations.



The owner chef really doesn't want diners from outside the neighborhood, but we come anyway. Kinnckinnic is a street that is growing in interesting places to visit, and Pastiche is at the top of the list.