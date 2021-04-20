Where are you going?
Pasticceria Rinaldini

9 Via dei Banchi
Website
| +39 055 281004
Macarons and other stories Florence Italy

More info

Sun 8:30am - 8:30pm
Mon - Wed 7:30am - 8:30pm
Thur, Fri 7:30am - 9:30pm
Sat 7:30am - 10:30pm

Macarons and other stories

For multi-coloured macarons, sinful sachertorte, indulgent chocolates and gourmet gelato, visit Roberto Rinaldini's bright fuscia-hued pasticceria a few steps from the Duomo in Florence. Award-winning pastry chef Rinaldini makes his Italian-style macarons (or 'Macaral') using all-Italian ingredients: the almonds are sourced from Puglia and Sicily, for example. There are 18 different flavours to choose ranging from the exotic (think saffron, liquorice, white chocolate with tonka bean) to the rather more conventional such as vanilla or coffee. Then there are chocolates, chocolate-based spreads, chocolate lollipops, drinking chocloate and a whole range of mouth-watering, exquisite-looking pastries and cakes. Rinaldini has a particular passion for ice cream (he has won the world ice-cream making championship), and in the summer months, part of the shop is dedicated to gelato: chocolate fondente, pistacchio, hazelnut and almond sorbet are the ones to watch out for. And if you happen to be in Tokyo, there's a branch of Rinaldini there too.
By Nicky Swallow , AFAR Local Expert

