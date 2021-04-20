Where are you going?
Pasticceria Marchesi

Via Santa Maria alla Porta, 11/a, 20123 Milano MI, Italy
Website
| +39 02 862770
An old bakery in Milan Milan Italy
An old bakery in Milan Milan Italy

More info

Sun 8:30am - 1pm
Tue - Sat 7:30am - 8pm

Classic Cappuccinos and Cakes

For a coffee and pastry shop, Pasticceria Marchesi has an unexpected historic elegance. Since the 1800s, they've stuck with a formula that works—classic cookies, jars of sweets, and strong coffee in a gorgeous setting. I came for a cappuccino and left with the perfect gift—a bag of handmade traditional sweets for friends.
By Allison Murray , AFAR Contributor

STEFANO TRIPODI
almost 7 years ago

An old bakery in Milan

Pastry chefs since 1824. Pasticceria Marchesi is housed in a building dating back to 1700. Production is closely linked to tradition. The atmosphere is suspended. You enter the old Milan, the neighborhood is magical and intimate, right in the heart of the city. You should absolutely go there and try Panettone they produce throughout the year and chocolate candies to accompany the coffee. Take a break to enjoy a corner of pure Milan.

