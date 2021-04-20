Pasticceria Marchesi Via Santa Maria alla Porta, 11/a, 20123 Milano MI, Italy

More info Sun 8:30am - 1pm Tue - Sat 7:30am - 8pm

Classic Cappuccinos and Cakes For a coffee and pastry shop, Pasticceria Marchesi has an unexpected historic elegance. Since the 1800s, they've stuck with a formula that works—classic cookies, jars of sweets, and strong coffee in a gorgeous setting. I came for a cappuccino and left with the perfect gift—a bag of handmade traditional sweets for friends.