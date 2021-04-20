Pasticceria Marchesi
Via Santa Maria alla Porta, 11/a, 20123 Milano MI, Italy
| +39 02 862770
Sun 8:30am - 1pm
Tue - Sat 7:30am - 8pm
Classic Cappuccinos and CakesFor a coffee and pastry shop, Pasticceria Marchesi has an unexpected historic elegance. Since the 1800s, they've stuck with a formula that works—classic cookies, jars of sweets, and strong coffee in a gorgeous setting. I came for a cappuccino and left with the perfect gift—a bag of handmade traditional sweets for friends.
almost 7 years ago
An old bakery in Milan
Pastry chefs since 1824. Pasticceria Marchesi is housed in a building dating back to 1700. Production is closely linked to tradition. The atmosphere is suspended. You enter the old Milan, the neighborhood is magical and intimate, right in the heart of the city. You should absolutely go there and try Panettone they produce throughout the year and chocolate candies to accompany the coffee. Take a break to enjoy a corner of pure Milan.