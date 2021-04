Pastry chefs since 1824. Pasticceria Marchesi is housed in a building dating back to 1700. Production is closely linked to tradition. The atmosphere is suspended. You enter the old Milan , the neighborhood is magical and intimate, right in the heart of the city. You should absolutely go there and try Panettone they produce throughout the year and chocolate candies to accompany the coffee. Take a break to enjoy a corner of pure Milan.