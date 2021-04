Pasticceria Busnelli

Founded by Teresio Busnelli, this pasticceria in the Arluno suburb practices an ancient method of yeast preparation known as in corda, handed down to Teresio’s son, Andrea. Using a starter dough named Gigi that dates back to 1974, Andrea makes classic and modern cakes, the latter including the Giallo Milano (Yellow Milan ), made with all-yellow ingredients (saffron, candied lemon, ginger) in a nod to both the color of Milan’s old homes and the city’s famous saffron risotto.