110 Main St, Gloucester, MA 01930, USA
| +1 978-281-3680
Creative Cuisine from Around the World

Sun - Sat 11:30am - 9pm

Creative Cuisine from Around the World

What traveler can resist a spot called Passports? Luckily, the food lives up to the expectations from the name! Popovers happen to be a weakness of mine, and the warm batch arriving at the table were a perfect start to the meal. This is a casual spot featuring local seafood prepared with a taste of New England, Mexico, Thailand or Spain, plenty of salad options and soups incorporating the local catch. Although I didn't have room for desert, the berry tart looked like it deserved a return trip.
By Alison Abbott , AFAR Local Expert

