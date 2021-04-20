Creative Cuisine from Around the World
What traveler can resist a spot called Passports? Luckily, the food lives up to the expectations from the name! Popovers happen to be a weakness of mine, and the warm batch arriving at the table were a perfect start to the meal. This is a casual spot featuring local seafood prepared with a taste of New England, Mexico
, Thailand or Spain
, plenty of salad options and soups incorporating the local catch. Although I didn't have room for desert, the berry tart looked like it deserved a return trip.