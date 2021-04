Passeig de Gràcia, 132 Passeig de Gràcia, 132, 08008 Barcelona, Spain

Drinks At Fuster For some reason locals who recommend Casa Fuster will immediately mention the fact that Woody Allen stayed there... Apparently he has good taste! We stopped in because they had pulled up a screen to watch the football match- a regular occurrence I'm sure. Their drinks were good (pricy- but good) and the atmosphere was nice especially to watch a game! Most of all they had great couches- much appreciated after a long day.