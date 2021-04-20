Where are you going?
Passage des Panoramas

Passage des Panoramas, 93260 Les Lilas, France
Passage des Panoramas, a gorgeous peek into Parisian history

Passage des Panoramas, a gorgeous peek into Parisian history

Passages were designed in the 19th century to give Parisians protection from mud and horse-drawn vehicles.

Located between the Montmartre Boulevard to the North and Saint-Marc Street, Passage des Panoramas is one of the very first covered, airy commercial passageways in the world. There were other similar types of buildings in Asia and Middle East that were far older, but the Passage of Panoramas innovated the concept by having glazed roofing and gas lights.

Passage des Panoramas was built in 1799 on the former site of a private hotel. Its name comes from two rotundas where panoramic views representing the landscapes of large cities were projected.

At the time the passage was located in one of the richest parts of Paris and it continues to be absolutely gorgeous on the inside!

Many of passage entrances are easy to miss, so be on the lookout! Sometimes where you emerge at the other end can be quite a surprise! Many are closed at night and on Sundays. Not only are passages free but they are great on a rainy day.
By Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert

