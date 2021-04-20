Pasir Putih Beach Jl. Br Semawang, Dangin Puri Klod, Denpasar Tim., Kota Denpasar, Bali 80232, Indonesia

Bali's "Virgin" Beach Pasir Putih or White Sand Beach in the village of Bugbug is one of the few beaches that hasn't yet been developed. It really is a quiet paradise with just a few small warungs selling cold drinks and simple food. There have been rumors circulating for years that a huge development is being built overlooking the beach, but so far nothing has happened. It's not so easy to find, but if you ask in Candidasa someone will point you in the right direction.



The closest hotels and guesthouses are in Candidasa, which is about 3 miles away. A direct trip from the airport to Candidasa is about an hour and a half.