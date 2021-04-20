Pasir Bogak Beach Pasir Bogak, 32300 Pulau Pangkor, Negeri Perak, Malaysia

Pasir Bogak, Pulau Pangkor, Malaysia. What Pasir Bogak lacks in charm it more than makes up for in "dear sweet Jesus!" sunset moments. I present Exhibit A, your honor.



Three nights in a row the sun danced her fiery dance over the ocean’s lapping waves. Three nights in a row we chilled in the sand to watch. It would have been perfect, had the beach not smelled of rotting durian and hot garbage. We should have bought a boat.



If you make it to Pangkor Island, a long-forgotten slice of East Coast charm, I suggest you visit the beach at Pasir Bogak during sunset. But don't bother swimming here. Don't bother staying here, for that matter. Isolated Turtle Beach is where you really want to be.