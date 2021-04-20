Pasifika Museum
Complex Bali Tourism Development Corporation (BTDC) Area Block P, Kuta Selatan, Benoa, Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
| +62 361 774935
Sun - Sat 10am - 6pm
Immerse Yourself in Nusa Dua's Museum PasifikaDiscover the art, history, and culture of the Asia Pacific region at the Museum Pasifika in Nusa Dua.
The collection gives an idea of the geographically diverse influences of Asia-Pacific art, including Indonesian, Italian, Dutch, Indo-European, Indochina, Polynesian, Pacific, Tapa, and Asian. The museum is organized into 11 pavilions all featuring work from these cultures and influences. Don't miss the peaceful courtyard.