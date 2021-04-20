Where are you going?
Pasifika Museum

Complex Bali Tourism Development Corporation (BTDC) Area Block P, Kuta Selatan, Benoa, Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
Website
| +62 361 774935
Sun - Sat 10am - 6pm

Immerse Yourself in Nusa Dua's Museum Pasifika

Discover the art, history, and culture of the Asia Pacific region at the Museum Pasifika in Nusa Dua.

The collection gives an idea of the geographically diverse influences of Asia-Pacific art, including Indonesian, Italian, Dutch, Indo-European, Indochina, Polynesian, Pacific, Tapa, and Asian. The museum is organized into 11 pavilions all featuring work from these cultures and influences. Don't miss the peaceful courtyard.
By AFAR Traveler , AFAR Contributor

