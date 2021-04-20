Public Art on Paseo de la Reforma Paseo de la Reforma, Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

Public Art on Paseo de la Reforma Paseo de la Reforma–or just "Reforma" to locals–is Mexico City's principal avenue, and its generous width means there's ample space to maintain large-scale public artworks. Among the best-known artists who have sculptures along Reforma is Jorge Marín, who has lived in Mexico City since he was a child. Thirteen of Marín's sculptures are among the many public artworks on Reforma; this set of pieces comprises a body of work called "The Wings of the City." Many of the other works along Reforma have an interactive or functional component; many, for example, also serve as benches. In addition to these permanent installations, Reforma also hosts occasional temporary exhibits, often in conjunction with special events or cultural celebrations.