Public Art on Paseo de la Reforma

Paseo de la Reforma–or just "Reforma" to locals–is Mexico City's principal avenue, and its generous width means there's ample space to maintain large-scale public artworks. Among the best-known artists who have sculptures along Reforma is Jorge Marín, who has lived in Mexico City since he was a child. Thirteen of Marín's sculptures are among the many public artworks on Reforma; this set of pieces comprises a body of work called "The Wings of the City." Many of the other works along Reforma have an interactive or functional component; many, for example, also serve as benches. In addition to these permanent installations, Reforma also hosts occasional temporary exhibits, often in conjunction with special events or cultural celebrations.
By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert

Leonora Carrington Sculptures on Paseo de la Reforma

Fourteen bronze sculptures—depicting cat gods, lizard-birds paddling a lizard boat, stag-headed women, and other compelling and odd creatures—are part of a public art installation along Paseo de la Reforma alongside the sculptural fence of the Museo Nacional de Antropologica. The imposing works, by the English-born Mexican artist Leonora Carrington (1917–2011), were installed here in late August 2017 and, though scheduled to be taken down in November, still loom large along the walkway. See if you can catch this weirdly magical installation before it disappears.
