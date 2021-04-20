Paseo de la Castellana, 153 [CLOSED]
153 Paseo de la Castellana
Photo courtesy of Kerala Castellana
Gin of the GodsLike stepping into a harem, Kerala transports you away from Madrid and into the heart of Middle Eastern luxury.
Recline against silk pillows, smoke shisha from towering glass water pipes while enjoying a hand crafted alcohol masterpiece.
With over 80 different brands of gin, if you can’t find it here, it doesn’t exist!
On a rainy afternoon under the guise of research I wandered into Kerala, immediately entranced. I was unsure which concoction to try from the exhaustive menu, so I relied on the bartender who asked me a few questions and disappeared.
She returned with a glass, and delicately rubbed the inside with a vanilla pod, before layering cinnamon, hazelnut and orange peel with Hendricks and premium tonic. Perfect.