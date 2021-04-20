Where are you going?
Paseo de la Castellana, 153 [CLOSED]

153 Paseo de la Castellana
Gin of the Gods Madrid Spain

Gin of the Gods

Like stepping into a harem, Kerala transports you away from Madrid and into the heart of Middle Eastern luxury.

Recline against silk pillows, smoke shisha from towering glass water pipes while enjoying a hand crafted alcohol masterpiece.

With over 80 different brands of gin, if you can’t find it here, it doesn’t exist!

On a rainy afternoon under the guise of research I wandered into Kerala, immediately entranced. I was unsure which concoction to try from the exhaustive menu, so I relied on the bartender who asked me a few questions and disappeared.

She returned with a glass, and delicately rubbed the inside with a vanilla pod, before layering cinnamon, hazelnut and orange peel with Hendricks and premium tonic. Perfect.


By Brandy Bell , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points