Paseo Andares

Paseo Andares, 45116 Zapopan, Jal., Mexico
Website
Browse Designer Goodies at Andares Zapopan Mexico

Browse Designer Goodies at Andares

No matter what the weather you can shop at this exclusive mall in the Zapopan district, as there are shops indoors and outdoors. If you love labels you’ll be spoiled for choice, and you may get to pick up a few bargains as well as items you won’t be able to find at outlets at home. Big names include Louis Vuitton, Prada, Valentino, and Gucci, but if all that seems wildly out of your budget then visit to browse and then comfort yourself with the Osaka-style cream puffs at Beard Papa in the food court. Cheap, delicious, and the first of its kind in the country.
By Nikki Bayley , AFAR Local Expert
