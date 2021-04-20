The Best Thai in Alexandria
I’m not usually one for chain restaurants, even when they’re local chains, but tucked back into the Carlyle area of Old Town, across the street from the Westin, is Old Town’s best Thai restaurant. The third location of a local chain, Pasara Thai is as authentic as you can find without going all the way to Thailand. The curries are fresh with several of the traditional varieties to choose from, the pad thai perfectly sweet and the pad see ew features fantastic wide, homemade noodles (get it medium spicy for something just short of nose-running spicy). The service is extremely friendly and the restaurant is big enough that you’re almost guaranteed a seat, no matter what time you visit. It’s family friendly, couples friendly, solo dining friendly and even business lunch friendly—a rare, yet perfect combination.