Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Pasara Thai

2051 Jamieson Ave, Alexandria, VA 22314, USA
Website
| +1 703-299-8747
The Best Thai in Alexandria Alexandria Virginia United States

More info

Sun - Thur 11am - 10:30pm
Fri 11am - 11:30pm
Sat 11:30am - 11pm

The Best Thai in Alexandria

I’m not usually one for chain restaurants, even when they’re local chains, but tucked back into the Carlyle area of Old Town, across the street from the Westin, is Old Town’s best Thai restaurant. The third location of a local chain, Pasara Thai is as authentic as you can find without going all the way to Thailand. The curries are fresh with several of the traditional varieties to choose from, the pad thai perfectly sweet and the pad see ew features fantastic wide, homemade noodles (get it medium spicy for something just short of nose-running spicy). The service is extremely friendly and the restaurant is big enough that you’re almost guaranteed a seat, no matter what time you visit. It’s family friendly, couples friendly, solo dining friendly and even business lunch friendly—a rare, yet perfect combination.
By Christina Saull , AFAR Ambassador

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points