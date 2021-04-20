Parvati Hill 237 Wagh Jai Road

Trek to the Parvati Temples and Offer a Prayer The gods stand beside you and the city spreads out before you on Parvati Hill, a temple complex standing at 2,100 feet above sea level. This hill offers you panoramic views of Pune city, all while shielding you from the chaos of life down below.



The four temples on Parvati Hill have played a significant role in the history of Pune. The hill used to be the private temple complex of the ruling Peshwas, and the place from which they offered their prayers. Today it’s open to anyone willing to trek up the 103 steps that lead to the top, and there is no shortage of devotees willing to make the effort.



The Peshwas spent considerable time here and even built a small living area on the hill in 1795. This quarter now houses a museum that celebrates their rule, with displays including portraits, weapons, manuscripts, ancient coins, and other personal effects.



Hoeppner/Flickr.