Partnach Gorge

Wildenauerstraße
Website
| +49 176 72571300
GAP's 1936 Winter Olympics Garmisch-Partenkirchen Germany

GAP's 1936 Winter Olympics

Way back when, before Hitler decided to really terrorize Europe, he threw the villages of Garmisch and Partenkirchen together and they hosted the 1936 Winter Olympics. Berlin had the summer ones, which was the last time that a country hosted both.

There are still traces of that time around GAP, such as this painting on one building in the Partenkirchen part of the place. Before coming across this, I visited the SkiStadion, where the ski jumping took place, although there is no longer the old wooden one there but a more modern one (and a couple smaller ones).

Another venue I got to go to, to see a second division hockey game, is the ice arena where both the hockey and figure skating took place 76 years ago.

The USA only managed one gold and three bronze medals. Norway kicked butt with 7G, 5S & 3B, anchored by figure skater Sonja Henie. The German hosts were 3G, 3S, 0B. They didn't win that one either!
By Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert

