Parte Vieja / The Old Quarter
17 Arrasate Kalea
Get Lost in the Old Quarter of San SebastianSan Sebastian is the home of surfing, amazing tapas and one of the most pristine stretches of Spanish coast, not to mention full of beautiful, friendly people bustling about.
Like any seaside city, San Sebastian is best enjoyed in the Summer months, but this famous city draws large crowds and early Autumn actually makes an even better time to miss the tourists and enjoy a bit more of the sand to yourself!
If you’ve come for the food, you’re in the right place. Head towards the old quarter and follow the sounds of eating and drinking to the nearest overflowing bar, then belly up like a local and pick the tapa - called Pintxos here - which beckons to you. Order a glass of wine or beer, eat, enjoy and repeat!
Photo by juantiagues/Flickr.