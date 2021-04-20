Parque Trianon
Rua Peixoto Gomide, 949 - Cerqueira César, São Paulo - SP, 01409-001, Brazil
| +55 11 3289-2160
More info
Sun - Sat 6am - 6pm
Fine (Public) FixturesMany things surprised me about São Paulo, Brasil: The city was much larger than I imagined it to be - ranked in the top five largest metropolitan areas in the world; disparity between the rich and the poor could be seen within the same city block - shanties slapped together next to skyscrapers with helo pads; and environmental efforts appeared to trump those that I have seen in North America.
On one of my many strolls down Avenida Paulista, I wandered through the Parque Trianon that sits on a small patch of land across the street from the wildly unique architectural structure of the Museum of Art.
A small yellow cottage among the trees that reminded me a bit of Hansel and Gretel's fairytale actually housed the public toilets in the park. Making use of the facility, I was fascinated to find that the interior was clean and decorated with fixtures that seemed to belong in a museum and not the public park. I left quite refreshed and glad I made use of the toilets in Parque Trianon.
This remains one of the finer public loos I have encountered in my travels.