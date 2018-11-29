On the Chilean mainland, across from Chiloé Island, you'll see a park that owes its existence to an American. The Parque Pumalín, with an area of 3,250 square kilometers (1,255 square miles), was created by the Conservation Land Trust, endowed by Douglas Tompkins, the conservationist and cofounder of the clothing companies the North Face and Esprit. Though the acquisition by Tompkins of vast tracts of land was initially viewed with suspicion by many Chileans, the government has come to support the park that resulted from those purchases. Today it protects some of the continent's rare primeval forest, notable for the diversity of its plant species.