Parque Natural Somiedo

Shaking the Stress Away in Somiedo National Park

It’s hard to believe this is still Spain , upon arriving in Somiedo you are transported to another world.Somiedo National Park is one of the natural gems of this country; offering contrasting landscapes: pristine mountains lush with foliage, crystal blue lake and trails that make you feel as though you’re walking in Austria For a glimpse into the real beauty of Spain, look no further than this National Park! If you are looking to prolong your stay and relish the real unchained life, rent a rural house and stay overnight here! I stayed in La Pinietsa and felt myself peeling away the layers of stress, inhaling the tranquility.Photo by ignorant walking/Flickr