Parque Natural Somiedo
Asturias, Spain
Shaking the Stress Away in Somiedo National ParkIt’s hard to believe this is still Spain, upon arriving in Somiedo you are transported to another world.
Somiedo National Park is one of the natural gems of this country; offering contrasting landscapes: pristine mountains lush with foliage, crystal blue lake and trails that make you feel as though you’re walking in Austria.
For a glimpse into the real beauty of Spain, look no further than this National Park! If you are looking to prolong your stay and relish the real unchained life, rent a rural house and stay overnight here! I stayed in La Pinietsa and felt myself peeling away the layers of stress, inhaling the tranquility.
Photo by ignorant walking/Flickr.