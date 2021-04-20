Parque Nacional Corcovado
Life runs wild in Corcovado. This national park on Costa Rica’s southern shore is home to 2.5% of the world’s biodiversity. What’s more, it’s the country’s most adventurous destination: visitors can only enjoy short, overnight camping trips (La Leona and Sirena campsites feature kitchen and shower facilities), but even day-trippers will come away awed by the park’s extraordinary sights. On land, follow trails to catch easy glimpses of all four native Costa Rican monkey species, two- and three-toed sloths, margays, tapirs, and—with a bit of luck—the ever-elusive puma; in the lagoons and rivers, you can spot crocodiles and bull sharks. For maximum forest, mangrove swamp, and beach enjoyment, and to avoid the rainy season, come between December and April.