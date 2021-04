Parque de las Palomas

Sweet Sounds of Old San Juan

This old city is one of my favorites. I love the character and the artsy atmosphere. It's like New Orleans , but Caribbean style.I was eating lunch outdoors one afternoon and heard the sweetest accordion music. At first, I thought it was coming from hidden speakers.I later realized it was played by this older man. Quiet and reserved, he performed beautifully, and it was a wonderful addition to my afternoon stroll in the city.Do it all here in San Juan: shop, eat, drink, stay, and see some lovely historic sites!