Parque de las Palomas
Calle de Tetuan, San Juan, 00901, Puerto Rico
+1 787-480-2910
Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm
Sweet Sounds of Old San JuanThis old city is one of my favorites. I love the character and the artsy atmosphere. It's like New Orleans, but Caribbean style.
I was eating lunch outdoors one afternoon and heard the sweetest accordion music. At first, I thought it was coming from hidden speakers.
I later realized it was played by this older man. Quiet and reserved, he performed beautifully, and it was a wonderful addition to my afternoon stroll in the city.
Do it all here in San Juan: shop, eat, drink, stay, and see some lovely historic sites!
Feed the Birds
This always reminds me of Mary Poppins. Pigeon Park is a hidden wonder of Old San Juan. Walk amongst the birds who claim this area as their home. And why wouldn't they? For a tiny fee, you can feed them from your hands, your head, on the ground... they'll come. And in gentle swarms. But I love the more cryptic corners of this park where the birds have their own hole-in-the-wall spots to nest. Special treatment? Spa for pigeons? Perhaps. Entertaining? Certainly.