Parque de las Palomas

Feed the Birds

This always reminds me of Mary Poppins. Pigeon Park is a hidden wonder of Old San Juan. Walk amongst the birds who claim this area as their home. And why wouldn't they? For a tiny fee, you can feed them from your hands, your head, on the ground... they'll come. And in gentle swarms. But I love the more cryptic corners of this park where the birds have their own hole-in-the-wall spots to nest. Special treatment? Spa for pigeons? Perhaps. Entertaining? Certainly.