Parque de la Reserva

Wow! El Circuito Magico Light and Water Show

From Lonely Planet: So over-the-top it can’t help but induce stupefaction among even the most hardened traveling cynic. A dozen different fountains — all splendiferously illuminated — are capped, at the end, by a laser light show at the 120m-long Fuente de la Fantasia (Fantasy Fountain). The whole display is set to a medley of tunes comprised of everything from Peruvian waltzes to ABBA. Has to be seen to be believed. How can I resist that? Hell yes I want to be stupefied by splendiferously illuminated fountains dancing to Waterloo. My driver allows me only ten minutes or so to observe from outside the park, but it’s sufficient time to determine that El Circuito Mágico is fabulous. Incredible Trip to Peru: http://bit.ly/11IZdBX