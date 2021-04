Parque de la Reserva

Fountains of Water and Romance

The fountains at the Magical Circuit of Water are not up to the standards of the Bellagio fountains in Las Vegas , but the choreographed jets of water, light, and music at the multiple fountains in the giant park are captivating. There are three types of people who come to Lima’s fountains: families, couples, and tourists. So take in the public displays of affection; avoid the surprise jets of water from below (or jump in when it’s hot outside); watch and listen to the traditional Huayno music and dancing projected onto the largest fountain; and hold hands as you walk through the water tunnel. Unfortunately, the crowds mean you can’t stop midway, but there’s enough romance in the air to last for the rest of the evening.