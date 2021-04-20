Parque de la Reserva
Jr. Madre de Dios S/N, Cercado de Lima 15046, Peru
+51 1 4240827
More info
Tue - Sun 3pm - 10:30pm
Fountains of Water and RomanceThe fountains at the Magical Circuit of Water are not up to the standards of the Bellagio fountains in Las Vegas, but the choreographed jets of water, light, and music at the multiple fountains in the giant park are captivating. There are three types of people who come to Lima’s fountains: families, couples, and tourists. So take in the public displays of affection; avoid the surprise jets of water from below (or jump in when it’s hot outside); watch and listen to the traditional Huayno music and dancing projected onto the largest fountain; and hold hands as you walk through the water tunnel. Unfortunately, the crowds mean you can’t stop midway, but there’s enough romance in the air to last for the rest of the evening.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Playing one of the many fountains
In Lima, Peru, near the National Stadium, is a huge, magically lit, water park where everyone goes to play in the water on hot summer nights.
almost 7 years ago
Wow! El Circuito Magico Light and Water Show
From Lonely Planet: So over-the-top it can’t help but induce stupefaction among even the most hardened traveling cynic. A dozen different fountains — all splendiferously illuminated — are capped, at the end, by a laser light show at the 120m-long Fuente de la Fantasia (Fantasy Fountain). The whole display is set to a medley of tunes comprised of everything from Peruvian waltzes to ABBA. Has to be seen to be believed. How can I resist that? Hell yes I want to be stupefied by splendiferously illuminated fountains dancing to Waterloo. My driver allows me only ten minutes or so to observe from outside the park, but it’s sufficient time to determine that El Circuito Mágico is fabulous. Incredible Trip to Peru: http://bit.ly/11IZdBX
AFAR Local Expert
almost 5 years ago
Magic Water Tour in the Park of the Reserve
The "Magic Water Tour," located in the Park of the Reserve, is one of the few places in Lima that is explicitly designed for playing. The circuit features a variety of colorful fountains, some of which are accentuated by video projections. This place holds the Guinness World Record for the "Largest Fountain Complex in a Public Park." This park is a must if you are traveling with kids, especially during the afternoon and the evening when the fountains begin to light up. You must pay four soles to enter.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 5 years ago
El Circuito Mágico del Agua
Seen one water-and-light show, seen them all, right? Not so fast! Lima's must-see El Circuito Mágico del Agua at Parque de la Reserva will impress even the most aquatically skeptical travelers. A dozen illuminated water fountains spring to life nightly, with the epic finale taking place at the 120-meter-long (393-foot-long) Fuente de la Fantasía fountain. The show is set to a bevy of laser lights and an eclectic soundtrack that gets everyone on their feet dancing.