Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Parque de la Reserva

Jr. Madre de Dios S/N, Cercado de Lima 15046, Peru
+51 1 4240827
Fountains of Water and Romance Cercado De Lima Peru
Playing one of the many fountains Cercado De Lima Peru
Wow! El Circuito Magico Light and Water Show Cercado De Lima Peru
Magic Water Tour in the Park of the Reserve Cercado De Lima Peru
El Circuito Mágico del Agua Cercado De Lima Peru
Fountains of Water and Romance Cercado De Lima Peru
Playing one of the many fountains Cercado De Lima Peru
Wow! El Circuito Magico Light and Water Show Cercado De Lima Peru
Magic Water Tour in the Park of the Reserve Cercado De Lima Peru
El Circuito Mágico del Agua Cercado De Lima Peru

More info

Tue - Sun 3pm - 10:30pm

Fountains of Water and Romance

The fountains at the Magical Circuit of Water are not up to the standards of the Bellagio fountains in Las Vegas, but the choreographed jets of water, light, and music at the multiple fountains in the giant park are captivating. There are three types of people who come to Lima’s fountains: families, couples, and tourists. So take in the public displays of affection; avoid the surprise jets of water from below (or jump in when it’s hot outside); watch and listen to the traditional Huayno music and dancing projected onto the largest fountain; and hold hands as you walk through the water tunnel. Unfortunately, the crowds mean you can’t stop midway, but there’s enough romance in the air to last for the rest of the evening.
By Amie Watson , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Sarah Fox
almost 7 years ago

Playing one of the many fountains

In Lima, Peru, near the National Stadium, is a huge, magically lit, water park where everyone goes to play in the water on hot summer nights.
esme travels
almost 7 years ago

Wow! El Circuito Magico Light and Water Show

From Lonely Planet: So over-the-top it can’t help but induce stupefaction among even the most hardened traveling cynic. A dozen different fountains — all splendiferously illuminated — are capped, at the end, by a laser light show at the 120m-long Fuente de la Fantasia (Fantasy Fountain). The whole display is set to a medley of tunes comprised of everything from Peruvian waltzes to ABBA. Has to be seen to be believed. How can I resist that? Hell yes I want to be stupefied by splendiferously illuminated fountains dancing to Waterloo. My driver allows me only ten minutes or so to observe from outside the park, but it’s sufficient time to determine that El Circuito Mágico is fabulous. Incredible Trip to Peru: http://bit.ly/11IZdBX
Ana Paula Bedoya
AFAR Local Expert
almost 5 years ago

Magic Water Tour in the Park of the Reserve

The "Magic Water Tour," located in the Park of the Reserve, is one of the few places in Lima that is explicitly designed for playing. The circuit features a variety of colorful fountains, some of which are accentuated by video projections. This place holds the Guinness World Record for the "Largest Fountain Complex in a Public Park." This park is a must if you are traveling with kids, especially during the afternoon and the evening when the fountains begin to light up. You must pay four soles to enter.
Kevin Raub
AFAR Local Expert
almost 5 years ago

El Circuito Mágico del Agua

Seen one water-and-light show, seen them all, right? Not so fast! Lima's must-see El Circuito Mágico del Agua at Parque de la Reserva will impress even the most aquatically skeptical travelers. A dozen illuminated water fountains spring to life nightly, with the epic finale taking place at the 120-meter-long (393-foot-long) Fuente de la Fantasía fountain. The show is set to a bevy of laser lights and an eclectic soundtrack that gets everyone on their feet dancing.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30