Parque Central

Granada, Nicaragua
Website
Central Park, Nicaraguan Style Granada Nicaragua

Central Park, Nicaraguan Style

As a New Yorker, I always try to check out the main park or square in every city I visit. It's often the gathering place for people, for food, and for culture.

Parque Central in Grenada is just that. I could have sat here for hours watching people laugh, read the local newspaper, and soemtimes just sit and think. Merchants set up booths along the western edge selling cold drinks and the Grenada favorite, Vigoron. (cabbage salad, chicharrones and yuca wrapped in a banana leaf). Travelers found respite from the heat on benches shaded by tall trees painted with whitewash.
By Annie Shustrin , AFAR Local Expert

