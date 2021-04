Parque Central de Miraflores Diagonal, Miraflores 15074, Peru

Christmastime in Lima During my trip to Lima, I was excited to see the beautiful Christmas tree in the Larcomar mall. Larcomar connects to Parque Central de Miraflores, and they both provide stunning views of the Peruvian Coast. Situated high above the waters, this is a place you can go to enjoy a nice meal, coffee or a walk with friends and family.