Parque Arví

Parque Arvi
Medellin’s surrounding mountains provide ample opportunities for outdoor explorations and extreme sports, non-more so than Parque Arvi. To access this natural park take the metro cable up and over the mountains and brush along the top of the vast forest. Once at the top there are a few spots to choose from. Bikes can be rented and used to access the forest trails and the huge lake at Piedras Blancas. Here, sail boats and pedal boats scatter the water, while the daring fly over the top on zip lines. In the Comfama section a huge adventure park awaits those wanting to test their skills at manual zip lining and scaling vertical trees with the assistance of a harness. Basic training is given before guides suggest an appropriate level.