Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Parque Arví

Via a Piedras Blancas, Medellín, Antioquia, Colombia
+57 4 4442979
Parque Arvi Medellin Colombia

More info

Tue - Sun 9am - 6pm

Parque Arvi

Medellin’s surrounding mountains provide ample opportunities for outdoor explorations and extreme sports, non-more so than Parque Arvi. To access this natural park take the metro cable up and over the mountains and brush along the top of the vast forest. Once at the top there are a few spots to choose from. Bikes can be rented and used to access the forest trails and the huge lake at Piedras Blancas. Here, sail boats and pedal boats scatter the water, while the daring fly over the top on zip lines. In the Comfama section a huge adventure park awaits those wanting to test their skills at manual zip lining and scaling vertical trees with the assistance of a harness. Basic training is given before guides suggest an appropriate level.
By Simon Willis , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points