Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Parnassus Books

3900 Hillsboro Pike Suite 14, Nashville, TN 37215, USA
Website
| +1 615-953-2243
Parnassus Books Nashville Tennessee United States

More info

Sun 12pm - 5pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 8pm

Parnassus Books

In 2011, just about the time many bookstores around the country were closing, author Ann Patchett, a Nashville resident, announced she was opening an independent bookshop. Her risky decision has paid off—the thriving shop has expanded and even added a Parnassus on Wheels bookmobile. The shop has a knowledgeable staff (including a cast of shop dogs like Mary Todd Lincoln, a dachshund) and a warm environment that encourages browsing. Parnassus champions the local literary community and also invites out-of-town guest authors like Zadie Smith and George Saunders to read and speak. The bookstore's association with the remarkable Ann Patchett occasionally draws famous visitors you won't find on the published speaking schedule: Yo-Yo Ma once dropped by on the day of his appearance with the Nashville Symphony and treated shoppers to an impromptu cello concert amid the bookshelves.
By Jennifer Justus , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

These U.S. National Parks Are Now Requiring Reservations
These U.S. National Parks Are Now Requiring Reservations
The 6 Best Face Masks for Travel
The 6 Best Face Masks for Travel
You Can Still Get a Good Flight Deal This Year—Here’s How
You Can Still Get a Good Flight Deal This Year—Here’s How
Italy’s New Fellini Museum Invites Visitors to Experience La Dolce Vita in the Director’s Hometown
Italy’s New Fellini Museum Invites Visitors to Experience La Dolce Vita in the Director’s Hometown