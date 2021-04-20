Park Tavern
500 10th Street Northeast
| +1 404-249-0001
Photo by Caroline Eubanks
Sat, Sun 11:30am - 12am
Mon - Fri 4:30pm - 12am
Piedmont Park's Original Watering HolePark Tavern—the only bar in Piedmont Park—is known as a great spot for weekend relaxing, live music, and post-Peachtree Road Race celebrations. In the summer, the southwest porch is the best seat in the house, and in the winter, it transforms into an ice-skating rink. The tavern itself was built with Stone Mountain granite in 1905 as a men’s club. Today, it’s the site of intimate concerts, weddings, and the bar's “When It Rains, We Pour” special—$1 beers when it rains. Park Tavern even serves sushi and claims to have the best burger in Midtown.
More Recommendations
over 5 years ago
Wings&Private Cabana
Great place to eat before attending a festival, even dog friendly! Those wings were DELICIOUS, especially the HouseMade Blue cheese! You may even still find a Groupon for a credit of $25& a private cabana!!!