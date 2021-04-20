Park Tavern 500 10th Street Northeast

Photo by Caroline Eubanks More info Sat, Sun 11:30am - 12am Mon - Fri 4:30pm - 12am

Piedmont Park's Original Watering Hole Park Tavern—the only bar in Piedmont Park—is known as a great spot for weekend relaxing, live music, and post-Peachtree Road Race celebrations. In the summer, the southwest porch is the best seat in the house, and in the winter, it transforms into an ice-skating rink. The tavern itself was built with Stone Mountain granite in 1905 as a men’s club. Today, it’s the site of intimate concerts, weddings, and the bar's “When It Rains, We Pour” special—$1 beers when it rains. Park Tavern even serves sushi and claims to have the best burger in Midtown.